Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Chargers

The start of the Las Vegas Raiders 2022 season is now upon us, as they get ready to face their longtime rival in the Los Angeles Chargers.

It may only be the first game of the season, but the stakes already feel high for two teams that both believe they have what it takes to win the AFC West.

With that, we have the biggest keys for the Raiders to get a big opening win and final predictions for the game.

#1: Get off to a fast start

Even with the big-name additions the Raiders made this offseason, the Chargers made enough of their own to be seen as ahead of the silver and black in the AFC's pecking order.

With having to play the Chargers on the road, the Raiders need to get off to a fast start to show that they're for real when it comes to contending this season.

It should serve to keep the Chargers on their heels from the start, and have them be the ones to have to make a play to keep in the game, putting the momentum in the Raiders favor.

#2: Slow down the Chargers pass rush

We looked at this in examining the x-factors for the Raiders and Chargers, but it bears repeating here.

That's due to how big of an advantage on paper the Chargers defensive line is over the Raiders offensive line at this moment.

The Raiders won't have much success offensively if defensive ends Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack are allowed to tee off on quarterback Derek Carr throughout the game.

Whether it comes through running the ball well or scheming together effective blocking schemes, the Raiders have to find a way to keep the Chargers from dominating up front.

Final Predictions:

One game won't define the season for either team, but with a divisional matchup like this, it could end up going a long way in deciding both teams standings going forward.

Both the Raiders and Chargers should play like they can't afford to lose, and it figures to lead to a game that will come down to the wire.

In the end, it may come down to home field advantage, as it did for these teams last season, and in that case, the Chargers will take the first round.

Final Score: Chargers 35, Raiders 27.

