Las Vegas Raiders Send Marcus Mariota, Tanner Muse to IR

The Raiders continue to make roster moves after unveiling the 53-man roster and 14-man practice squad.

A day after placing the promising rookie linebacker Tanner Muse on the injured reserve list with a toe injury, the Raiders now add backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, dealing with a pec strain.

The severity of his injury has limited him in practice, and everyone in the team, including Mariota, hopes the injury will go away with time.

While Mariota hasn’t looked shard in training camp, it doesn’t appear to be a threat to the starting role.

After spending five years with the Titans, Mariota was signed by the Raiders in March, paying him 7.5 million dollars, making him the highest-paid backup quarterback.

The move of Mariota to the injured reserve makes Nate Peterman the clear backup quarterback heading to the start of the season. In his second year with the Raiders, Peterman has improved under Raiders head coach Jon Gruden’s offense.

The Raiders have re-signed linebacker Kyle Wilber and tackle Sam Young to the main roster with the corresponding moves.

The Raiders also return backup quarterback DeShone Kizer by signing him to the practice squad, making him the 15th-player on the practice squad.

Wilbur is entering his ninth year in the NFL, third season with the Raiders. Primarily used on special teams, Wilber can be used until the return of Muse.

Young returns to the Silver and Black after being cut from the final roster on Saturday. Young had a terrific training camp as a swing tackle but was beat by Brandon Parker for the backup position. His efforts have given him a second chance, and earned himself a spot on the roster.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter