SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Las Vegas Raiders Send Marcus Mariota, Tanner Muse to IR

Jairo Alvarado

The Raiders continue to make roster moves after unveiling the 53-man roster and 14-man practice squad.

A day after placing the promising rookie linebacker Tanner Muse on the injured reserve list with a toe injury, the Raiders now add backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, dealing with a pec strain.

The severity of his injury has limited him in practice, and everyone in the team, including Mariota, hopes the injury will go away with time.

While Mariota hasn’t looked shard in training camp, it doesn’t appear to be a threat to the starting role.

After spending five years with the Titans, Mariota was signed by the Raiders in March, paying him 7.5 million dollars, making him the highest-paid backup quarterback.

The move of Mariota to the injured reserve makes Nate Peterman the clear backup quarterback heading to the start of the season. In his second year with the Raiders, Peterman has improved under Raiders head coach Jon Gruden’s offense.

The Raiders have re-signed linebacker Kyle Wilber and tackle Sam Young to the main roster with the corresponding moves.

The Raiders also return backup quarterback DeShone Kizer by signing him to the practice squad, making him the 15th-player on the practice squad.

Wilbur is entering his ninth year in the NFL, third season with the Raiders. Primarily used on special teams, Wilber can be used until the return of Muse.

Young returns to the Silver and Black after being cut from the final roster on Saturday. Young had a terrific training camp as a swing tackle but was beat by Brandon Parker for the backup position. His efforts have given him a second chance, and earned himself a spot on the roster.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers list four rookie starters on first depth chart

The Panthers will have several rookies play important roles against the Raiders

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Mike Mayock Confident in Team Las Vegas Raiders Have

Mike Mayock, the Las Vegas Raiders general manager is content with the 2020 roster as the Silver and Black push for a playoff bid.

Tom LaMarre

Defensive Line Must Apply Pressure Against Panthers

A key to a victory for the Raiders against the Panthers on Sunday will be the Silver and Black defensive line applying pressure.

Hikaru Kudo

Las Vegas Raiders Again Go With Youth

The Silver and Black go with six rookies on the heels of last season's exceptional class of first-year players,

Tom LaMarre

by

Jdmadd

Las Vegas Raiders Offense Earns High Fantasy Praise

The Las Vegas Raiders offense led by Derek Carr is getting some major love from the Sports Illustrated fantasy football team.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

ANALYSIS: Las Vegas Raiders Week One Depth Chart

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven brings you with analysis the Las Vegas Raiders week one depth chart for the Carolina Panthers.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Closer Look at the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of a youth movement and a closer look at the practice squad reveals that.

Jairo Alvarado

Las Vegas Raiders Offense vs. New Carolina Panther Defense

The Carolina Panthers are embracing a youth movement on defense this season as they open with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders Will Have a 10-6 Season

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven writer Hikaru Kudo makes his predictions for the upcoming Raiders season.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Raiderrick

Week 1 Will Be First Test for the Las Vegas Raiders Offense

This Sunday against the Panthers will be the first test for the Las Vegas Raiders offense since the pre-season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Hikaru Kudo