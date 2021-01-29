Report: WR Nelson Agholor Told Teammates ‘They Suck’

Teammates said WR Nelson Agholor told the locker room 'they suck' after their Week 16 loss against the Dolphins.

The words are out of the locker room now.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who is set to be a free agent in March, reportedly told his teammates that, ‘they suck’ after the Week 16 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

According to Vic Tafur, those in the locker room with Agholor recalled him saying that his teammates were selfish and didn’t work hard enough. Agholor said that the team quit against the Dolphins and the previous two losses. He continued by saying there was no accountability in the locker room, nor do players play for one another and the coaches, which is how winning teams work. He said the Raiders’ performance for the last six games of the season was unacceptable and too many people in the team were simply accepting what happened.

That’s a bold move by Agholor.

However, he has experience playing in winning teams. He previously was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, winning Super Bowl LII back in 2018.

In other words, he has seen and knows a winning team function first-hand.

From these reports, we can assume that the locker room culture is absent.

That lies in the hands of head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock.

The leaders of the team cannot accept anything under what the goal for the season might be.

It was made evident to Raider Nation this past season that the goal was for the Silver and Black to make it back to the playoffs.

All was looking good until the Raiders quite literally collapsed for the second half of the season.

Hopefully, new personnel like defensive coordinator Gus Bradley can help reshape the culture and attitude in the Raiders locker room.

As for Agholor, I still believe he’s a must-sign for the Raiders.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1