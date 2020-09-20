The Las Vegas Raiders will be stepping into prime time for the first time this season when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

It’s the kind of opportunity the Raiders can use to show the league that the silver and black are once again a force to be reckoned with.

They’ll have a good chance at showing that if they’re able to execute our keys to the game on Monday.

1. Make Drew Brees feel the pressure

The Raiders weren’t able to generate a ton of pressure in their win against the Carolina Panthers, finishing with one sack.

They can’t afford for that to happen against Brees and the Saints offense.

Whether it’s Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell on the edges or Maliek Collins, Johnathan Hankins and Maurice Hurst in the interior, the Raiders defensive line needs to take Brees down or make him force the ball where he shouldn’t.

2. Get touchdowns, not field goals

The Raiders didn’t have to settle much on offense in Carolina, scoring four touchdowns as opposed to only two field goals.

They’ll have to have that same efficiency or better against the Saints.

You can’t afford to waist chances to get more points against a team that’s as good as New Orleans, mainly because you might not get that many.

So, the Raiders can’t be settling for field goals the whole game.

You need to be able to keep pace against a team like New Orleans, so it’ll be up to coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr to call and execute the right plays to get the offense going and into the end zone consistently.

3. Don’t beat yourself

I know I also said this last week before the Raiders faced the Panthers, but it’s especially true for this game against the Saints.

The Raiders finished with no turnovers and had few penalties against the Panthers.

They didn’t beat themselves at all really, and the game still came down to the end of the fourth quarter.

Considering that, the Raiders can’t afford to waste possessions and give the Saints any extra chances. If they do, then this game could get out of hand very quickly.

Final Prediction

The Raiders will be playing in Vegas for the first time, and should have a lot of motivation to come out and ball in prime time.

Even so, the Saints are a perennial contender for a reason. The Raiders are good enough to keep it close, but I think the Saints will have enough to pull it out in the end. 34-27 New Orleans.

