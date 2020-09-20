SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Keys and Prediction for Raiders Versus Saints

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Las Vegas Raiders will be stepping into prime time for the first time this season when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

It’s the kind of opportunity the Raiders can use to show the league that the silver and black are once again a force to be reckoned with. 

They’ll have a good chance at showing that if they’re able to execute our keys to the game on Monday.

1. Make Drew Brees feel the pressure

The Raiders weren’t able to generate a ton of pressure in their win against the Carolina Panthers, finishing with one sack. 

They can’t afford for that to happen against Brees and the Saints offense.

Whether it’s Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell on the edges or Maliek Collins, Johnathan Hankins and Maurice Hurst in the interior, the Raiders defensive line needs to take Brees down or make him force the ball where he shouldn’t.

2. Get touchdowns, not field goals

The Raiders didn’t have to settle much on offense in Carolina, scoring four touchdowns as opposed to only two field goals. 

They’ll have to have that same efficiency or better against the Saints.

You can’t afford to waist chances to get more points against a team that’s as good as New Orleans, mainly because you might not get that many.

So, the Raiders can’t be settling for field goals the whole game.

 You need to be able to keep pace against a team like New Orleans, so it’ll be up to coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr to call and execute the right plays to get the offense going and into the end zone consistently.

3. Don’t beat yourself

I know I also said this last week before the Raiders faced the Panthers, but it’s especially true for this game against the Saints.

The Raiders finished with no turnovers and had few penalties against the Panthers. 

They didn’t beat themselves at all really, and the game still came down to the end of the fourth quarter.

Considering that, the Raiders can’t afford to waste possessions and give the Saints any extra chances. If they do, then this game could get out of hand very quickly.

Final Prediction

The Raiders will be playing in Vegas for the first time, and should have a lot of motivation to come out and ball in prime time.

Even so, the Saints are a perennial contender for a reason. The Raiders are good enough to keep it close, but I think the Saints will have enough to pull it out in the end. 34-27 New Orleans. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders Stop Carolina Panthers 34-30

The Las Vegas Raiders offense was exceptional, but the defense led by Clelin Ferrell rose up to stop the Carolina Panthers.

Tom LaMarre

by

Autumn Wind

Former Coaching Colleagues Facing Off in Las Vegas

Jon Gruden and Sean Payton have a little bit of history together. For the first time in 12 seasons, they're facing off against each other.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

Injury Report: Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints are dealing with several injuries heading into Monday.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK

Week Two Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Best Plays

As we enter week two of the NFL regular season, here are some Las Vegas Raiders best plays for you.

Jairo Alvarado

by

MSU88CHICK

Why Prime Time Football Is Important for the Raiders

Prime-Time football is important for any NFL team. It's an opportunity to see the state of the team on a national stage.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

Henry Ruggs Exactly What Las Vegas Raiders Wanted

Despite a knee injury, Henry Ruggs made one big play and helped open up the Las Vegas Raiders offense.

Tom LaMarre

by

MSU88CHICK

Las Vegas Raider X-Factors Heading into Monday

The Las Vegas Raiders need production from three key players to get the win against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK

Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs Earns More Accolades

After a massive week one versus the Carolina Panthers, the Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs earns the Snickers Hungry Player of the Week.

Jairo Alvarado

by

MSU88CHICK

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions: Week One

We take time to answer your Las Vegas Raiders questions after a week one win over the Carolina Panthers.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

PODCAST: Saints News Network, Raider Maven Predict Week Two

Take a look ahead in this podcast featuring Sports Illustrated's Saints News Network publisher Kyle Mosley and Raider Maven's Hondo Carpenter at the big game.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

MSU88CHICK