Impact Jets Players, Raiders Should Account for

The Las Vegas Raiders need to make sure they take account of the few players the New York Jets have who could hurt them

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to avoid a repeat of the blowout upset they suffered last week against the Atlanta Falcons when they face the New York Jets this week.

While being the worst team in the league at 0-11, it doesn’t the Jets don’t have anyone that should concern the Raiders.

After all, despite not having Julio Jones and Todd Gurley II last week, the Falcons still were able to be productive on offense, so let’s look at the players the Raiders need to account for on Sunday.

Quinnen Williams

Derek Carr from the jump never looked comfortable against the Falcons defense, and that was a defense going in that wasn’t good against the pass.

Looking at the Jets, they should have even less. They do have one standout young defender and that’s Quinnen Williams

The defensive tackle leads the Jets with five sacks this season and is one of the few foundational pieces they have on their roster.

Coming off a game where the Raiders offensive line allowed five sacks, they can’t afford for that to happen against the Jets, and that means keeping Williams contained.

Jamison Crowder

Like Williams, Crowder has been one of the few positive players on the Jets roster this season.

Currently the Jets leader in receiving yards despite missing four games, the veteran slot man hasn’t been great recently, having only four catches in his last two games.

However, Crowder had seven or more catches and 100 or more yards in the first three games he played this season.

Depending on the injury status of Raiders starting corners Damon Arnette and Trayvon Mullen, it’s the one matchup that could be in the Jets favor.

It makes it more important for the Raiders to lock him down and force any of the Jets more inconsistent receivers to beat them.

