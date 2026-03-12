Maxx Crosby Makes His Raiders Intentions Clearer Than Ever

Over the last few days, there have been a lot of different things coming out about the whole Maxx Crosby deal that was not completed. The Baltimore Ravens backed out of their deal with the Las Vegas Raiders that was going to send Crosby to Baltimore for two first-round picks.

The Ravens did not go through the blockbuster trade because they did not like what they saw with Crosby's physical. Now, Crosby is back with the Silver and Black, and he let everyone know.

Crosby made it clear what is next for him after all this. He made it clear where he stands and where he is going to play his football for the 2026 NFL season.

Everything Happens For A Reason. Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I’m Back. Run That Sh*t. 🦅🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/8IZXiDYMio — Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) March 12, 2026

"Everything Happens For A Reason. Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I’m Back. Run That Sh*t," said Maxx Crosby on X/Twitter.

Crosby wants to play next season in Las Vegas. He has heard time and time again from Crosby that he wants to be a Raider for life. A few days ago, that seemed to be the case no more, but now he is back, and he says everything happens for a reason. Crosby is meant to be a Raider, and now he is going to work hard to get back on the field, and he is going to have even more motivation. He is going to take it out on the team he faces next season.

Crosby, after finding out he was going to be a Raider again, was in the building, rehabbing the next morning. That is how much Crosby wants it and what makes him special. You cannot teach that. That is why you had teams lined up to trade for Crosby in the first place.

And teams will still look to trade for him, even though Crosby and the Raiders said they do not have an interest in making a trade happen. The Raiders are better with Crosby, and now they have the best back in the building.

Overlook with Maxx Crosby with the Raiders in 2026

The Raiders have their face of their franchise back and they will have him next year. The Raiders made a lot of free agency moves this week, and now he is going to show them how to get better and how the work is done in Las Vegas.

The Raiders are better, and that defense is looking way better than we have seen it. This could be one of the better defenses we have seen in a long time with Crosby next season.