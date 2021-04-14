NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Benjamin St-Juste

Minnesota Golden Gopher cornerback Benjamin St-Juste has brought intrigue to the NFL Draft and the Las Vegas Raiders evaluation.

We’ve gone over our latest 2021 NFL Draft first-round mock draft, but there is still time go over a number of prospects in the lead-up to the real draft.

Cornerback remains a position where the Las Vegas Raiders could use more help, and if it doesn’t come in free agency, it very well could in the draft.

If the Raiders look to prioritize length, there isn’t a better option than Minnesota’s Benjamin St-Juste.

Originally enrolling at Michigan in 2017, St-Juste transferred to Minnesota ahead of the 2019 season.

He had his only double-digit game season that year, finishing with 45 tackles and 10 pass breakups.

St-Juste didn’t record an interception during his college career, but with him, it’s all about the tools.

At 6-3 and 205 pounds with an 80-inch wingspan, St-Juste has the kind of physical qualities that’s rare even among cornerbacks playing in the league right now.

That length doesn’t prevent him from being able to stop on a dime when he needs to, showing well in stopping hitch and comeback routes.

St-Juste is sound when it comes to tackling, and he also did well in deep coverage, allowing only two deep catches in his college career.

It happens to be that the amount of time he spent on the field could be a concern, as he only has 420 career snaps in coverage to his name.

St-Juste struggles to stay low when he has to flip his hips and was eaten up by the last early-round receiver he faced, K.J. Hamler of Penn State, now with the Denver Broncos.

Still, St-Juste did a good job in helping his draft profile with a standout showing at this year’s Senior Bowl, earning the highest coverage grade in one-on-one and team sessions.

That combined with his elite tools should prevent him from going any farther than the third round in all likelihood.

