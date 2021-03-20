NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Rondale Moore

Purdue Boilermaker Rondale Moore brings a unique skillset to the NFL Draft, that could fit some needs for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders' recent singing of wide receiver John Brown gives the team a low-risk, high-reward veteran at the position for the second year in a row.

The contract is only for one season, meaning that the Raiders could still be on the lookout for a receiver to grow with Henry Ruggs III.

One potential first-round option could be Purdue’s Rondale Moore, a talented but uncertain prospect in this year’s draft.

Uncertain, because after a breakout 2018 season, Moore only played in seven games combined from 2019-2020.

He’s still on first-round discussions, though, due to how absolutely stellar his one full season in 2018 was.

As a true freshman, Moore recorded an astounding 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He also finished with 213 yards rushing and was arguably the best return man in the Big Ten.

There’s no arguing his receiving numbers. Each of those three main figures led the Big Ten in 2018, with his 114 receptions also leading the entire country.

It may surprise some than to find out that Moore did all this while being what many evaluators would consider being undersized at 5’9” and 180 pounds.

Regardless, you won’t find many other players who are more electric with the ball in their hands.

He has legit 4.3 speed, which makes him able to go 0-100 or vice versa very easily.

He’s not just a speed threat either. He more than above average in route running and with his ball skills and has great strength for his size.

The problem comes with how teams will view his ceiling.

Due to his size, Moore could be pigeonholed into having to play the slot the majority of the time he’s on the field.

Admittedly, his role at Purdue didn’t include going downfield much. He only had 11 intermediate catches in 2018, the rest coming mainly underneath.

Even then, he has the talent to be maybe the best slot receiver in the league, if not something more.

Due to his size and injury history, a number of teams could look at him as arguably the biggest boom or bust player in the draft.

The Raiders have never been afraid to take risks, and if they hit on Moore, they could have with him and Ruggs the fastest receiver duo in the league.

