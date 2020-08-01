Raiders Rodney Hudson Belonged in NFL Top 100

Earlier this week, the NFL Network revealed their annual Top 100 players count down. Notable because the list is voted on by players themselves, players from the Las Vegas Raiders got some early love from their peers when Darren Waller was voted as the 99th best player in the league, and Josh Jacobs came in at 72. Though, the team came close to having three of its players on that list.

It was revealed in a video on NFL.com that showed the next ten highest players who didn't make the cut that Raiders center Rodney Hudson came in at 105, coming close to making the initial list. Based on Hudson's play, though, one could argue that he should have made the list but should have even been a lock.

It doesn't seem like much of a stretch to say when earlier in July ESPN had ranked Hudson as the sixth-best interior lineman in the league and also ranked as the best center, which marks now the fifth year in a row he's had that distinction.

Considering that the list was made up of more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts, and players, it seems like Hudson has certainly become recognized throughout the league. Raiders coach Jon Gruden has even said that he's the "best center that I've coached."

Offensive lineman, though, as this former lineman can attest, is often overlooked when talking about the NFL's best players. Their contributions don't show up on a standard stat sheet, and if they ever end up touching the ball, it's likely to be seen as just a funny moment.

When you have the credentials that Hudson, has though, when Pro Football Focus has graded you out to be the best pass blocker in the league the past five seasons and has not given up a sack since 2017, it would seem he more than deserves to be in that conversation.

All he can do now is play like he always has and waits to see next year's list. With the amount of praise he's already gotten through, it wouldn't be surprising to see the rest of his peers finally recognize just how good he is.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter