Raiders' Opponents Ranked: ERs, No.4

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Raiders will see some of the best pass rushers in the NFL while navigating that schedule this season.

To simplify this round of rankings, we'll be including both 4-3 defensive ends and 3-4 outside linebackers, as they both fill the same roles in their team's defenses as edge rushers.

It's not crazy to think that San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa could be better than his older brother, Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa.

The fact that it can even be argued shows how good the younger Bosa has looked when he's been on the field.

In each of his two fully healthy seasons, Bosa has made the Pro Bowl, and was Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019.

Bosa was second on the 49ers in sacks as a rookie with nine, already looking like the team's best defensive lineman in a group that was full of talent.

That was reflected in PFF's grades by the end of the season, ranking Bosa as the second best edge rusher in football in 2019.

He played only two games in 2020 because of an injury, but rebounded with a dominant 2021 campaign.

Bosa played all 17 games, finishing with 15.5 sacks and tying for the league lead in tackles for losses with 21.

He had 81 combined quarterback pressures and knockdowns, basically acting as un-blockable for much of last season.

Bosa hasn't only been a star during the regular season either, posting eight sacks in six career playoff games.

At only 24 and with only three years in the NFL, Bosa already can claim to be one of the premier defensive talents in the league.

To make things even more impactful, the Raiders will face him at what could be a pivotal point in each team's season in Week 17.

Playoff spots could very well be on the line in that game, and the Raiders can't expect to get any less than Bosa's and the 49ers' best.

