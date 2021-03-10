Former Raiders Coach and Executive Steve Ortmayer Dies

Raider Nation lost a member of their family yesterday.

Steve Ortmayer died early Tuesday morning. He was 77 years old.

Ortmayer served as Raiders' special team's coordinator from 1979 to 1994. He was an assistant during Tom Flores's tenure when the Raiders won Super Bowls at the end of the 1980 and 1983 seasons. Ortmayer also served as the director of football operations during that time.

He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, San Diego Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Ortmayer also dabbled in college football as well, starting his coaching career at the University of Colorado at Boulder in 1967 and spending a lone season at Georgia Tech.

He finished his coaching career at the University of Kentucky as an assistant head coach, special team’s coordinator and tight ends coach.

The Raiders issued a statement on the passing of Steve Ortmayer.

“The Raiders Family is saddened by the passing of Steve Ortmayer, who served as special teams coach and football operations director over two stints with the Silver and Black. As special teams coach, Steve's units were consistently among the league's best and helped the Raiders capture two Super Bowl championships. The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Ortmayer family at this time.”

