Billboards in Oakland Honor HOF Tom Flores, Charles Woodson

Billboards were placed in the I-880 corridor near the Oakland Coliseum honoring both Hall of Fame inductees Tom Flores and Charles Woodson.

The Raiders have fans throughout the entire country and the world including their former hometown of Oakland, California.

With the induction of both Tom Flores and Charles Woodson into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the city of Oakland decided to honor them both by placing a couple of billboards by the I-880 corridor.

The billboards are located near the Raiders' former home, the Oakland Coliseum.

This was actually a very interesting Hall of Fame class for the Raiders as Flores finally joined the greats in Canton, Ohio after 22 years of eligibility, with a little help from Coors Light.

Meanwhile, Woodson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during his first year of eligibility.

Either way, both played the majority of their careers in Oakland and are known as Raiders.

Woodson made four Pro Bowls during his career and was called an All-Pro twice.

Nowadays Woodson is running his winery in Napa.

Napa is also where the Raiders typically hold their training camps during non-COVID years.

The city of Oakland hasn’t forgotten about their Raiders and nor should Raider Nation.

As the saying goes, Once a Raider, Always a Raider.

