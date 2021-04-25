Raiders QB Derek Carr Set to Make Additional $1M This Season

With the addition of the 17th regular-season game, all players who signed prior to February 26 will receive an extra game-day check.

Imagine working one extra week with your current job and receiving a $1 million bonus.

That’s what Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, alongside a few dozen players are set to make in bonuses this season.

With the schedule expanding to 17 regular-season games this year, the NFLPA made sure some players receiving an extra bonus for playing another game.

All players who signed prior to February 26 of this year will receive an extra game check.

Among this list was Carr, whose base salary is $19 million. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Carr is expected to make at least an additional $1 million in 2021.

These bonuses are not expected to factor into the current salary cap.

This off-season, the next highest base salary signed by the Raiders is a $13 million deal with DE Yannick Ngakoue. However, since his contract was signed after February 26, he will not be receiving an extra game check.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jared Goff, who was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions, will receive the highest extra game day check that’s just over $1.5 million.

While these extra bonuses are pocketed, the true question is whether the extra $1 million was worth it or it ends up serving as just a game check at the end of the season.

We’ll check back in at the end of the 2021 season to see if Week 18 of the season mattered to the Silver and Black or not.

