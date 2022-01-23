DeMeco Ryans Latest Candidate for Raiders Head Coach

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is the latest candidate to be added to the Las Vegas Raiders head coach replacement.

The Las Vegas Raiders have added another name to their permanent head coach search.

On Saturday, reports indicated that the Raiders were interested in talking to San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Ryans lead the 49ers defense to allow just 310 yards per game, third-fewest in the NFL alongside the ninth-fewest points per game allowed in the regular season with 21.5 points.

The 49ers are in this year’s NFC Championship game.

In addition to the Raiders opening, Ryans is expected to talk with the Minnesota Vikings regarding their open position.

Besides Ryans, the head coach job could go to Patriots inside linebacker coach Jared Mayo or offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

A separate general manager search to find Mike Mayock’s replacement is also underway.

The Silver and Black continue with their search for a new permanent head coach and general manager.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin