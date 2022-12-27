Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-49ers Week 16 Match-Up

SI Tickets has prices for this week's Las Vegas Raiders-San Francisco 49ers game starting at $473.

The Las Vegas Raiders may be nearing the end of their season, but ticket prices for their Week 16 match-up against the San Francisco 49ers are still as high as ever.

Sunday's New Year's Day showdown will be the Silver and Black's second-to-last home game this season.

Here's where ticket prices stand for Sunday's game as of Tuesday morning (PST):

400s Level Seating

SI Tickets has seats for this level starting at $473 and going as high as $1,440.

300s Level Seating

Tickets for the 300s level seating are starting at $498 with a ceiling of $1,625.

200s Level Seating

Tickets for this level are ranging from $611 to $1,274.

100s Level Seating

SI Tickets has prices for 100s level seating starting at $706 and going as high as $10,551.

