Week 17: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) are returning home for the last two games of the season, and hosting the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) up first this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders, who’s playoff chances are not likely to happen, are going against a Niners team that is looking to extend their winning streak and hope to get a first round bye.

The 49ers have clinched the NFC West title and a spot in the playoffs, but that hasn’t stopped them from getting their eight win in a row.

Rookie QB Playing like a Seasoned Veteran

Since coming in for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13, Brock Purdy has come in and looked as the better quarterback in that roster.

In four games, Purdy has gone for 73 completions out of 106 attempts (68.87%) for 846 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

With Purdy at quarterback, the passing game looks better than the running game that features running back Christian McCaffrey.

Niners Run Game can Bounce Back

The Raiders suffered two key injuries last week that can set the Raiders defense back, defensive end Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman.

These key injuries should allow running back Christian McCaffrey to get back on track and pick up his third 100-yard game in the last four games.

The last time the Silver and Black saw McCaffrey in action was on opening week of the 2020 NFL season, where he would rush for 97 yards in 23 attempts and two touchdowns.

These two players will be difficult to stop, but if the Raiders hope to win on Sunday, they will need to do something about them.

The Raiders will face the 49ers next Sunday on New Year's Day at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

That game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.