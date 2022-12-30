Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Update

The Las Vegas Raiders have sent a starting cornerback to injured reserve.

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) defense continues to get hit hard by injuries this late into the season.

Ahead of the team’s Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Raiders will be sending starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) to injured reserve on Thursday.

Ya-Sin had hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday after being sidelined with a knee injury since Week 13.

It is clear that the Raiders were ready to shut him down, and allow other players to showcase their skills the last two games of the season.

The rest of the injury report update didn’t have other big changes.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, has been shut down for the rest of the season, with that being said he will no longer practice with the team although being listed on the report with (NIR-personal) reason.

Tackle Jackson Barton (back), and running back Zamir White (ankle) and continued to practice on limited roles.

While guard Alex Bars (knee) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (quad) both full participants in practice on Thursday.

As for the 49ers, their 13 players on the injury report remained in tack.

Quarterback Brock Purdy (oblique/rib) was no longer the only full participant on the field, as defensive lineman Nick Bosa (illness), tackle Trent Williams (NIR-rest) and punter Mitch Wishnowsky (illness) were all upgraded after missing practice on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) and Kerry Hyder (ankle), along with running backs Jordan Mason (hamstring) and Christian McCaffrey (knee) remained limited.

While defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) were upgraded to limited participants after missing practice a day prior.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee), and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) continue to be sidelined on practice.

The Raiders will face the 49ers next Sunday on New Year's Day at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

That game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.