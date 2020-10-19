SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

The Importance of Winning Week 6 for the Las Vegas Raiders

Hikaru Kudo

It’s Monday off after the bye week so it’s back to business.

It’s not the fact that the Silver and Black weren’t busy during the bye week but rather, the Raiders are back in the office preparing for the Week 6 matchup against the Buccaneers.

The name of the game will of course be limiting Tom Brady.

While the Bucs will be talked about as we approach the game day, for a moment, let’s focus on Las Vegas.

The Raiders are coming off a huge victory over the Chiefs.

As I said after the game, it’s a confidence builder. It proved Derek Carr wasn’t the issue for the Raiders and importantly, the defensive line finally started to click together.

That momentum must continue from the Chiefs game.

That defensive line has to stay at full force and apply even more pressure to the opponent.

The Raiders are still lacking the support from talented individuals like defensive tackles Maurice Hurst and Maliek Collins.

The secondary needs to continuing shutting down all-routes, much as they did in the second half of the Chiefs game.

Linebacker Cory Littleton has to deliver on the field. He’s been lacking greatly on the defensive effort and frankly, his counterpart Nick Kwiatkoski has zero support.

The little pieces that add together on the defense will complete the circle and will result in a solidified defense.

As for the offense.

What more to say than to keep doing what they’re doing.

Running back Josh Jacobs will still be the go-to man. He’s the picker-upper and will get the offense rolling.

Carr will spread the offense. The more players he targets, the better he plays. Carr never has to rely on a single target.

Continue to get fullback Alec Ingold involved. Chiefs didn’t expect it and Ingold grabbed some vital first downs.

It’s not about the number of plays but rather the impact.

The Raiders must-win Week 6 in order to continue the momentum they had coming into the bye week.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Historic Impact of Bye Week on the Las Vegas Raiders

Taking a long look at the bye week on the Las Vegas Raiders historically.

Tom LaMarre

Las Vegas Raiders Player Predictions for Rest of the Season

We look at different player predictions for the rest of the season as the Las Vegas Raiders move forward.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK

Las Vegas Raiders Who Need to Step Up Going Forward

We take a look at three Las Vegas Raiders who need to produce more as the 2020 season continues.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

MSU88CHICK

Three Las Vegas Raiders That Have Impressed So Far

We take an inside look at three Las Vegas Raiders who have impressed the most so far in 2020.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

NewTemplar

Clelin Ferrell Leads Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Revolution

The surging Las Vegas Raiders are watching Clelin Ferrell lead their defensive revolution.

Tom LaMarre

COVID-19 Bye Week Protocols Won't Stop Las Vegas Raiders

As the Las Vegas Raiders endure the bye week after an upset win of the Kansas City Chiefs, they won't lose momentum with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Jairo Alvarado

by

MSU88CHICK

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Thread

This is the official game thread for Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Autumn Wind

NFL Awards '22 Pro Bowl to Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

The NFL has announced that the 2022 Pro Bowl is coming to the "Death Star," Allegiant Stadium right here in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jairo Alvarado

by

MSU88CHICK

Raiders Defensive Line Starting to Click Together

The Las Vegas defensive line started to click together in the 40-32 win against the Chiefs. A big step for the Raiders to be successful this season.

Hikaru Kudo

by

MSU88CHICK

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XVII

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.