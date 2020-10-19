The Importance of Winning Week 6 for the Las Vegas Raiders

It’s Monday off after the bye week so it’s back to business.

It’s not the fact that the Silver and Black weren’t busy during the bye week but rather, the Raiders are back in the office preparing for the Week 6 matchup against the Buccaneers.

The name of the game will of course be limiting Tom Brady.

While the Bucs will be talked about as we approach the game day, for a moment, let’s focus on Las Vegas.

The Raiders are coming off a huge victory over the Chiefs.

As I said after the game, it’s a confidence builder. It proved Derek Carr wasn’t the issue for the Raiders and importantly, the defensive line finally started to click together.

That momentum must continue from the Chiefs game.

That defensive line has to stay at full force and apply even more pressure to the opponent.

The Raiders are still lacking the support from talented individuals like defensive tackles Maurice Hurst and Maliek Collins.

The secondary needs to continuing shutting down all-routes, much as they did in the second half of the Chiefs game.

Linebacker Cory Littleton has to deliver on the field. He’s been lacking greatly on the defensive effort and frankly, his counterpart Nick Kwiatkoski has zero support.

The little pieces that add together on the defense will complete the circle and will result in a solidified defense.

As for the offense.

What more to say than to keep doing what they’re doing.

Running back Josh Jacobs will still be the go-to man. He’s the picker-upper and will get the offense rolling.

Carr will spread the offense. The more players he targets, the better he plays. Carr never has to rely on a single target.

Continue to get fullback Alec Ingold involved. Chiefs didn’t expect it and Ingold grabbed some vital first downs.

It’s not about the number of plays but rather the impact.

The Raiders must-win Week 6 in order to continue the momentum they had coming into the bye week.

