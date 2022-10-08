Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 Injury Report Update

The Las Vegas Raiders did not practice on Friday, instead the team conducted a walkthrough.

In the midst of preparing for their primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night in Arrowhead, the Raiders roster continues to get shaken up.

‘You gain some, you lose some,’ that seems to be the motto for this team early in the season.

The team announced they are placing tackle Justin Herron to the injured reserve list after dealing with a knee injury. He will miss a minimum of four weeks.

Linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring) was downgraded to a non-participant as he deals with a hamstring injury.

With his status up in the air, the Raiders have signed linebacker Black Martinez to the active roster, in case Brown does not return on time.

And tight end Foster Moreau remains to be a non-participant in practice, as he continues to deal with a knee injury.

Cornerback Sam Webb (hamstring) is the only player on the list that remained as a limited participant.

The Silver and Black got great news when linebacker Denzel Perryman (concussion), tight end Darren Waller (shoulder), safety Roderic Teamer (illness), and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) all were upgraded from having limited roles in practice to being listed as full-participants.

They join wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who is listed once again as having a full practice.

“I feel good, excited to get back out there with the guys. Great win last week. Going on to the next week. I feel good,” said Renfrow.

As per the Chiefs, Friday’s practice report remained the same.

Kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) did not practice, and center Creed Humphrey was not listed in the injury report as he deals with personal reasons.

Guard Trey Smith (pec) continues to practice in a limited role.

The rest of the seven players listed in the report were fully practicing once again, among them, the group of four receivers: JuJu Smith-Schuster (quad) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen), Mecole Hardman (heel) and rookie Skyy Moore (ankle).

The Raiders addressed the linebacker and wide receiver position after players went down with injuries, now the Raiders will look to rotate its lineman around until they find the next best five.

The Raiders-Chiefs game will be on Primetime on Monday, October 10, 2022, and it can be seen on ESPN. The game starts at 8:15 PM ET/ 5:15/PM PT.

