From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: WR Hunter Renfrow

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football and we spoke to WR Hunter Renfrow about it.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are heading to Arrowhead Stadium to take on their AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

We caught up with WR Hunter Renfrow in the locker room for an exclusive interview about the state of the Silver and Black and looking ahead to Monday evening.

You can watch our exclusive interview below:

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs next. That game is on Monday, Oct. 10, and it can be seen on ESPN. The game starts at 8:15 p.m. EDT/5:15 p.m. PDT.

