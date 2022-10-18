Week Seven: Three Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) and the Houston Texans (1-3-1) are coming off a bye week and looking to turn their early struggles behind.

Both teams find themselves in the bottom of the AFC standings, but the bigger problem moving forward, unless they tie, is that someone’s season will continue to fall deeper in the hole.

Good news comes to the Raiders this week as they come in as a seven point favorite for their week seven matchup against the Texans.

Perhaps one of the reasons why they come as a huge favorite despite the record, is that the Raiders roster does not reflect their record.

The Raiders have a franchise quarterback, an elite wide receiver, one of the best tight ends in the league, and a running back that makes a struggling offensive line look good.

Unfortunately, the Texans find themselves in a rebuilding season and in search of answers across the entire team.

But that doesn’t mean the Texans will just give the Raiders an easy win on Sunday.

The Raiders offense will need to do a little bit of work and carry this team if they want to earn their second win of the season.

Offensively there are some favorable matchups but there are the offensive players that will need to step-up on Sunday.

Red Zone: The Texans may allow more opportunities in the red zone than the Raiders, but they allow half the amount of touchdowns than the Silver and Black.

This is an area where wide receiver Hunter Renfrow can implement his skills and take advantage of the opportunities in the red zone.

Clean Pocket: Alex Bars and Jermaine Eluemunor in particular can improve and cement themselves in the starting five.

They will face a familiar foe, former Raider Maliek Collins. The Texans D-Line has generated three more sacks than the Raiders.

While the Raiders offensive line has already given up 11 sacks through five games, this weekend can be a suitable matchup for the offensive line needs a little bit of a confidence booster, and this may be the one.

The Raiders-Texans matchup will be on Sunday Oct. 23 and that game will kick off at 1:25 PM PT and can be seen on CBS.

