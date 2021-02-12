WR Tyrell Williams Expected To Be Released By Raiders

Raiders WR Tyrell Williams is expected to be released by the Raiders at the beginning of the new league year.

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams is expected to be released by the Raiders at the beginning of the new league year.

Williams missed the entirety of the 2020 season due to a shoulder injury that required injury.

Back in 2019, he caught 42 passes for 651 yards and six touchdowns.

At the time, he needed another receiver to support him on the field.

The 2020 draft included the addition of wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

However, this never happened due to Williams's injury.

With a decreased salary cap this season between $175 to $185 million combined in 2021, teams simply cannot afford to keep veterans on the team who are injured are may do not play due to recovery.

While Williams's salary counts for $11.6 million of the cap, the fifth-highest on the teams that is, by releasing Williams, the Raiders ultimately only save $1 million.

However, that $1 million can be used elsewhere such as on some defensive personnel instead of a player who the Raiders simply don’t know if he can perform or not after a year’s worth of rest.

It’s a gamble the Raiders are not willing to make.

For now, it looks like the Raiders are going to be sticking with Ruggs for the long run.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1