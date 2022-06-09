Skip to main content

Raiders come to Terms with Fourth-Round RB Zamir White

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round running back Zamir White to a four-year deal.

The Las Vegas Raiders have come to terms with their fourth-round draft choice, running back Zamir White.

On Wednesday, White became the latest draftee from the 2022 NFL Draft class to sign his rookie contract with the Raiders.

The Georgia running back signed a four-year deal worth $4.4 million, according to Over The Cap.

Per the Raiders:

White, a 5-foot-11, 216-pound running back out of Georgia, was selected with the 122nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A three-year letterman for the Bulldogs, White played in 38 games with 23 starts, totaling 382 carries for 2,043 rushing yards (5.3 avg.) and 25 touchdowns. His 2,043 rushing yards rank 15th on the program’s career list. As a redshirt junior in 2021, White was the Bulldogs’ leading rusher for the second-straight season after recording 856 rushing yards on 160 carries and adding 11 touchdowns.

A native of Laurinburg, N.C., White attended Scotland High School, where he was a unanimous five-star recruit and widely considered the No. 1 running back in the nation. White was named to the USA Today 2017 All-USA First Team offense, NCPreps Player of the Year, and N.C. All-State First Team after rushing for 2,086 yards and 34 touchdowns in 11 games his senior season. White was named the N.C. 2016 Gatorade High School Football Player of the Year.

White joins a crowded running back group that includes last season's starters Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake, off-season acquisitions Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah, and fellow draftee, seventh-round selection Brittain Brown.

White is the fifth draftee to be signed by the Raiders, and with his signing, the team falls one short of signing the entire draft class.

The only player yet to sign with the club is another fourth-round selection, defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. from LSU.

Four of the six draftees signed their contracts at the beginning of rookie mini-camp back in May.

As the Raiders currently attend training camp, the new Raider can now focus entirely on the field without any contract distractions.

