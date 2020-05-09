Little Guy Robertson Might Be Big Surprise

by Tom LaMarre

There is a growing suspicion that General Manger Mike Mayock and Coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders pulled off two steals in the recent NFL Draft to bolster their secondary, selecting cornerbacks Damon Arnette of Ohio State with the 19th overall pick and Amik Robertson of Louisiana Tech in the fourth round with the 139th selection.

Pro Football Focus, among others, has said as much about Robertson.

“If we had to pick who the biggest “Gruden Grinder” was in this class, Amik Robertson would certainly be up there. He’s incredibly feisty and plays like he’s a lot bigger than his 5-foot-9 stature. Robertson posted the highest grade of any cornerback over the past two years, and the ball production he had at his size is almost unbelievable. There wasn’t a higher-graded cornerback on contested balls than Robertson the past two seasons—he allowed only nine catches on 38 targets with 24 forced incompletions. He might be a slot-only player because of that size, but his physicality, instincts and short-area quickness are what you want in your secondary.”

Word got out that the 5-9, 187-pound Robertson, who probably will play slot corner because of his lack of height, met with the Raiders in the days leading up to the draft and when that word got out they were afraid that might have cost them.

Going into the final day of the draft, they were considering a trade of their final pick.

“We didn’t go into day three expecting (Robertson) to be there in the fourth round,” Mayock said on SiriusXM NFL’s “Movin’ the Chains” radio show. “I was looking to trade down out of 139, but he kept staying there and he was still there and we had a few teams call us about a move down. And I just said to Jon, ‘If Amik still here at 139, we’re good and if not we’ll move down.’”

Robertson was considered one of the better cornerbacks in the draft, but he slipped into the fourth round because of a groin injury that required offseason surgery, making him unable to participate physically in the NFL Combine.

“I was cleared (to work out) by Dr. Meyers (only) a couple days before the combine, so I couldn't compete,” said Robertson, who will wear the No. 41made famous by Raiders legendary linebacker Phil Villapiano. “I guess people thought that I was still hurt. I’m 120 percent.

“I’ve been doubted my whole life. On the field, I’m going to prove to the world why I belong. I’m excited and ready to work. Raider Nation did not make mistake on me. When time passes, they’ll see why.”

Robertson, a first team All-American last season, isn’t simply a cover cornerback.

In three seasons at Louisiana Tech, Robertson made 184 tackles (138 solo), including 23 for losses, and had four sacks. He also returned three of his 14 interceptions for touchdowns, broke up 48 passes and recovered two fumbles.

“(The Raiders) got the best DB in this class,” said Robertson, who ran 10.62 in the 10-meter dash in high school. “Ballhawk, corner, nickel, safety, whatever—the best hybrid in the class that can force turnovers and get ball back to the offense.

“ … I saw a lot of teams pass up on me. I was getting discouraged. “(Raiders safety Johnathan) Abram and I have great relationship. I figured they needed a guy that can force turnovers, help Abram on the back end. It was a surprise, but I was relieved that they believed in me and I told them that they’re not making a mistake.”

One NFL scout said of Robertson: “One of my favorite players in the whole draft. He went up against Collin Johnson (of Texas, who is 6-5½, 222) and fought him the whole game.”

It seems that because of his size, Robertson has been fighting his entire career.