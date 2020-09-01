Maliek Collins is an Anchor for the Las Vegas Raiders

It’s no secret that the Raiders’ defensive line was not as tough as they want in the middle last season, so Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock went looking for an answer to the problem.

By all accounts, they found a rock to build around when defensive tackle Maliek Collins signed a one-year, $6-million free-agent contract with the Silver and Black in March after playing four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

“Collins has experience in our system,” Gruden told reporters recently. “He’s been a classic three-technique. He has experience with the position coach that’s coaching him. He’s officially about to enter the prime of his career. So, he’s got a lot of playing experience.

“He’s got a lot of technical knowledge of what we want done. He’s the key to our defense and he’s got a chance to be one of the better ones.”

That’s a pretty good endorsement before he’s even played a down for the Raiders.

In addition, Collins is another veteran the Raiders expect to be a mentor for their younger players, although he’s doing it his way.

“When I talked with Gruden when I was first planning on coming here, he told me just come in and be myself,” Collins said. “So, that’s what I’ve been trying to do to the best of my ability, is do things that I normally do. I’m not a big speech guy. I’m not a big hoorah guy. I kind of just lead by example and just do things the right way.

“ … I vibe is really good with the D-line. Big Hank (Jonathan Hankins), (Arden) Key, Maxx (Crosby), ‘Cle’ (Clelin Ferrell), Carl (Nassib). Everybody’s cool. Mo Hurst. So, I mean we’re just all working together.

“We’re all honest with each other every day about the work we put in and are not scared to call each other out. Just going to be demanding of each other, too. It just can’t be coming from a coach.”

The 6-2, 305-pound Collins was a third-round pick (No. 67 overall) of the Cowboys in 2016 out of Nebraska, where he played three seasons on the D-line and started at nose tackle as a sophomore and junior, making second-team All-Big 12 Conference before deciding to turn pro.

One of the big reasons Collins chose the Raiders this season is defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, who was a defensive coordinator and defensive line coach with the Cowboys for the last seven seasons.

“I’m familiar with his scheme ... that helped a lot,” said Collins, who as a senior at Center High School in Kansas City compiled a 48-0 record and captured the Heavyweight title in Kansas State Wrestling Championships. “I’m familiar with how he coaches. I’m familiar with his system. I’m thankful to be back with him again.

“He’s demanding and I say that in a good way. Like, he wants you to be the same guy every day. So, that’s the main thing. He wants you to be consistent as players, just as he is coaching. And people don’t realize that when you got a coach who demands that you run to the ball, demands that you’re the same guy every day; that’s demanding on them too because they have to be the same guy every day.

“So, I mean, that’s just who he is. Like an old drill sergeant, he’s going to get it out of you every chance that he can.”

Even though he missed much of his rookie season with a broken right foot and underwent foot surgery in 2018 for another problem, Collins made 84 tackles, 14.5 sacks, and recovered three fumbles in four seasons with the Cowboys.

In addition, Collins was given a 77.6 pass-rush grade by Pro Football Focus last season, which ranked 11th among qualified interior defensive linemen in the NFL and also finished the season with an NFL-best 31 pass-rush wins against double-teams, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Despite that, Collins decided he could be even better if he lost some weight before he joined the Raiders.

“This offseason, I kind of just told myself I needed to be more disciplined on my diet,” said Collins, who had 21.5 tackles for losses and eight sacks in his career at Nebraska. “I played last year probably like around 320-325. Like I said, this year I’m going to come in even lighter.

“I’m at about 303 right now, so I’ve dropped probably like 22 pounds since last season. And then wrestling wise, it’s big for leverage and like counter-rushing and things like that. But it also, it gets your hands out here so it makes your chest more available. So, I try to get off of that since it’s more of a grab and stop, especially when you’re a heavyweight. So, I got to keep my hands tight.

“Obviously, I took that step and said that’s what I was going to do, was come in lighter.”

But still, anchor the Raiders in the middle like a rock.

