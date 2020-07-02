Maxx Crosby Gets the Grand Tour of Allegiant Stadium

Defensive end Maxx Crosby had a few firsts in his rookie year last season and now he might be the first player on the Las Vegas Raiders to get the grand tour of their new home, Allegiant Stadium, where construction is nearly completed.

Crosby was one of the first Raiders to move to Las Vegas after the team relocated from Oakland, and he posted pictures on Twitter of his recent visit to the stadium.

Wearing a hardhat and a facemask due to social distancing guidelines because of the Coronavirus pandemic, he toured the stadium with and interacted with some of the construction workers on the site.

Crosby even stepped onto the artificial turf at $2-billion Allegiant Stadium. The natural-grass playing surface is located outside the stadium but will be rolled inside on a field tray and lay on top of the turf for practice and games.

Allegiant Stadium is scheduled to be finished in time for the Raiders’ 2020 season, but whether fans will be allowed to attend because of the Covid-19 pandemic remains to be determined.

Some of the workers wear the names and numbers of Raiders legends, such as “Blanda 16,” on the backs of their uniforms.

The Raiders are scheduled to play a game in the stadium for the first time in the preseason against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, Aug. 27, and the first regular-season game in Las Vegas is scheduled for Monday night, Sept. 21 against the New Orleans Saints.

One way or the other, barring injury, Crosby figures to be a factor.

The 6-5, 255-pound Crosby was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round (No. 106 overall) out of Eastern Michigan in the 2019 NFL Draft, and based on his rookie performance was an absolute steal.

Crosby led the Raiders with 10 sacks last season and made 47 tackles, including 36 unassisted, and also had four forced fumbles, four pass deflections, 16 tackles for losses and 14 quarterback hits.

Expect bigger and better things when he gets to Allegiant Stadium in uniform.

