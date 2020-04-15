GM Mike Mayock, Wife Make Donation

by Tom LaMarre

General Manager Mike Mayock of the Las Vegas Raiders held a conference call with the media to discuss the upcoming NFL Draft next week and announced that he and his wife, Amanda, will make a monetary donation to Delivering With Dignity.

The Clark County organization is providing food to families in the Las Vegas area affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mayock opened the call with the news that he and his wife will make donations of $1,000 for each of the seven draft choices the Raiders currently have. Should the Raiders trade up and lose a draft choice, the Mayocks would maintain the $7,000 donation.

“Mike and I are so thrilled to support Delivering with Dignity who provides fresh, high-quality meals to the doorstep of the most vulnerable. We love Las Vegas and are so excited to be a part of the community,” Amanda Mayock said in a post on Twitter.

However, if the Raiders trade down and add picks, Mayock will still donate $1,000 for each player selected, so the overall amount could exceed $7,000.

Each of the $1,000 donations will be made in the name of a player the Raiders select in the draft.

Las Vegas was supposed to host the NFL Draft, but sustained a huge financial blow when the festivities surrounding the event were canceled because of the shutdown of society due to Covid-19.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said Las Vegas might host the draft in 2022 and also is in the running be the site of a Super Bowl.

The three-day NFL Draft begins on April 23, and will be held on-line and by telephone.

In Mayock’s first season as general manager last year, the Raiders wound up with one of the best hauls of the NFL Draft by landing the likes of running back Josh Jacobs, defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, tight end Foster Moreau and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

This year, the Raiders have the 12th and 19th picks in the first round, plus three choices in the third round, one in the fourth round and another in the fifth round, but of course that could change.