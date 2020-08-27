Nelson Agholor, a Big Catch for the Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders found out last season that you never can have enough wide receivers when the signing of Antonio Brown worked out badly and Tyrell Williams battled foot injuries for much of the season.

Williams went down again last week because of a shoulder injury, making the Silver and Black’s signing of veteran free agent Nelson Agholor loom much larger.

Even before Williams’ injury, Agholor made his presence known in training camp.

“Nelson Agholor, I did the Philadelphia Eagles preseason games (as a television analyst),” Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock said. “I had a pretty good grade on him coming out of USC.

“I think I know what ‘Nelly’ is and I think we’re seeing the best version of Nelly in this camp. I could not be more proud of Nelson Agholor. (He’s) on a mission.

“… Tyrell is down for whatever period of time, but I think the rest of the guys see it as an opportunity.”

The 6-foot, 198-pound Agholor was a No. 1 selection (No. 20 overall) of the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2015 NFL Draft out of USC, where he caught 104 passes for 1,313 yards and 12 touchdowns while being selected first-team All-Pacific 12 Conference as a senior.

Agholor played for the Eagles in their 41-33 victory over New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII to cap the 2017 season and he sees that potential in the Raiders.

“Well, the first thing is obviously you win with having good players,” said Agholor, who caught nine passes for 88 yards in that Super Bowl. “I think we have the talent. The second thing I’ll say is how the guys come together. (Tight end) Darren Waller said something real impactful the other day about how during this time players have to really find that self-motivation in order to grow, but not only do you want to motivate yourself, you have to be able to motivate your peers when you’re in this building.

“With how you work, what kind of communication you have with your teammates because that’s what made that 2017 Super Bowl team special. … And Coach (Jon) Gruden does a good job of allowing us to meet our teammates, build camaraderie with our teammates outside of your position group.”

It wasn’t only what Agholor did with the Eagles that impressed Gruden, including making 62 catches for 768 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017 despite starting only 10 games and making 64 catches for 736 yards and four touchdowns, including an 82-yarder that is longest of career, the following year.

Gruden has known Agholor since his new receiver was a teenager.

“I like the guy a lot,” said Agholor, who was born in Nigeria but moved to the United States will his family when he has 5-years-old. “I’ve known him since high school. He actually used to hang around after his days coaching in Tampa. He still lived in Tampa and he would always go to a racetrack near his home, and my brother worked at that racetrack.

“So, him and my brother spent a lot of time talking every morning when Jon was getting his coffee about football and about my college career, and things like that. So, it’s a blessing to be in this opportunity and having a previous relationship. But at the end of the day, I chose this relationship because he knows the game, and all I want to do is learn and be a better player.

“ … Honestly, this a beautiful opportunity for me to play with a guy like Coach Gruden, who has a background in coaching receivers.”

Said Gruden: “He’s a good player. … This guy has caught over 200 passes, he is a young guy, he has played split end, flanker and in the slot. He caught eight or nine passes in a Super Bowl and won a Super Bowl.

“I trust him and I think he was picked high in the draft for a reason.”

With Williams out, Agholor is the veteran in the wide receivers corps that includes second-year man Hunter Renfrow, plus highly-regarded rookies Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards.

Agholor was going to get his chance, but with Williams out, his time is now.

