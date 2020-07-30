RaiderMaven
Jon Gruden Given Raider Ride of a Lifetime

Tom LaMarre

Fans of Raider Nation in Las Vegas, whether they are locals or visiting from out of town, will be able to see Jon Gruden coming and going as he tools around town in his new ride.

Southern Nevada Ford Dealers have gifted Gruden with a racy Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, painted Silver and Black of course.  

“That is Henry Ruggs III horsepower right there,” Gruden said when he went to the Ford Country dealership in Henderson to pick up the car. “ … The best thing I will ever own, next to my Super Bowl trophy.”

Just in case there are others around that appear to be similar to this sleek cruiser, you will be able to tell it’s Gruden’s because of the personalized license plate, which reads: “JTWYN.”

That’s obviously short for Al Davis’ famed Raiders motto of “Just Win Baby.”

Ford Country took to Twitter to announce that the Mustang Shelby GT had been given to Gruden: “BREAKING NEWS! Southern Nevada Ford Dealers officially welcomes Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden to the Ford Family! To celebrate, Coach was handed the keys to an all-new 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. 

Four pictures of Gruden with the car in the showroom were part of the post.

Gruden’s GT500 is only the ninth model produced in a limited Shelby series nationwide and has been fully customized, including racing stripes bearing the iconic Raiders colors.

“Welcome to the family, Coach Gruden! We are beyond thrilled by our new partnership, and cannot wait to see the incredible things you will bring to Las Vegas.”

The Raiders announced last November that Ford had become a founding partner of brand-new Allegiant Stadium in addition to becoming an advertising partner of the Silver and Black.

“Ford has a long-standing relationship with the National Football League and we are thrilled to continue that partnership with the Raiders as they make Las Vegas their home,” Gary Ackerman of the Gaudin Automotive Group said when the announcement was made at Allegiant Stadium. “As the official vehicle of the Raider Nation, we are proud that members of the team and executive staff will take to the streets of Las Vegas in a Ford vehicle.”

There are five Ford dealerships in greater Las Vegas: Ford Country, Friendly Ford, Gaudin Ford, Rush Truck Center, and Team Ford.

