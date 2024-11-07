NFL Fans Unhappy with Raiders Minority Owner Tom Brady's Comments
The Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has made headlines for the wrong reason.
Brady, a Fox Sports Analyst, made some on-air comments while calling the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers game this past Sunday that did not sit while with fans. Many were tuned in as the match-up was Fox's "America's Game of the Week."
Early on in the second quarter, the Lions were leading the Packers 7-3. And during a big third-and-3 for the Packers, Brady went off script.
"Look at that guy [Matt LaFleur]. Look at that perfect little mustache and goatee that he has got," said Brady about Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the Lions and Packers broadcast. "I was so impressed when I saw him in the tunnel. Such a handsome guy. He says he spends 100 bucks a week to keep himself looking like that."
Brady's comments left some fans thinking it was funny. While other fans did not like the comments, especially during an NFL game.
"Tom Brady having a man crush on Matt LaFleur is not what I expected today," said one Lions fan.
"It is a key third and short in a massive divisional game and Tom Brady just spent 45 seconds talking about how handsome Matt LaFleur is," added another fan.
These were not the only comments that had fans talking about Brady.
Not long after the LaFleur comments, Lions safety Brian Branch was ejected from the game for a helmet-to-helmet hit. Brady had something to say about the ejection.
"I do not love that call at all," said Brady after NFL referees ejected Branch in the second quarter.
These comments got people talking as well. Brady's comments about the referees this past Sunday could have landed him in hot water.
As a minority owner of the Raiders now, Brady has limits to what he can do and what he can say about teams, players, and referees.
Brady is now not allowed to criticize NFL officials because he is part-owner of the Raiders. The NFL let Brady off the hook by saying earlier this week that they will not fine Brady for his comments.
Brady's time as a broadcaster might end sooner than later, as Brady is expected to have a voice in decision-making for the Raiders.
