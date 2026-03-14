Breaking Down Raiders' Offensive Line Outlook Pre-Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have shown they know how important the offensive line is, especially considering how poorly that unit played last season.

The Raiders have good individual pieces on the offensive line, but they could not play well as a unit. Las Vegas hopes adding Rick Dennison as offensive line coach will help protect its offensive players better next season.

General Manager John Spytek was aggressive in bringing in offensive line talent in the early days of free agency, signing center Tyler Linderbaum to a three-year, $81 million contract, making him the highest-paid center in the league.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sure, that's only one move, but adding a center at that price is aggressive. But what about the rest of the offensive line?

Before the Raiders add any more linemen either through free agency or the 2026 NFL Draft, let's break down the rest of the offensive line outlook.

The starters: Kolton Miller, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Tyler Linderbaum, Jordan Meredith, DJ Glaze

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

This group has a lot of talent at each spot, and it's up to the coaching staff to get the best out of them playing together.

Miller has been a mainstay for eight seasons, and he enters his ninth year, the longest-tenured player on the team. He dealt with injuries last season, and he is looking to bounce back in 2026 and be the reliable player he normally is.

Powers-Johnson has bounced back and forth between guard and center, but the signing of Linderbaum solidifies him at guard. A bigger, bulkier player, Powers-Johnson may be better off pulling and climbing to the second level from the interior.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Linderbaum is a perfect scheme fit for new head coach Klint Kubiak, thriving in the wide-zone run scheme. While he's making a lot of money, he may be exactly what presumed No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza needs as a rookie.

Meredith is another player who has had a good few years in Las Vegas, and playing guard may be his best position. He is a veteran who created a career for himself with this Raiders team in the last few years, and the team would enjoy his play improving in 2026.

Glaze has been the starter for the last few seasons at right tackle, and unless somebody challenges him in training camp, he'll be the starter again. He has been impressive since his rookie season in 2024.

In The Mix: Caleb Rogers, Charles Grant, Dalton Wagner

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rogers and Grant were third-round picks in last year's class, neither seeing much action. However, after a year of learning, we could see more of them both at either guard or tackle.

Wagner has been around for a few years, an undrafted free agent in the 2023 draft. He hasn't played much, but with the lack of tackle depth, the staff may give him a shot.

The Raiders will likely add more offensive linemen in this year's draft class, and there are still a few quality free agents on the market. We'll see what they decide to do moving forward.