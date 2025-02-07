NFL Insider Lays Blueprint for Raiders Future
Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll is not the end-all, be-all answer for the Silver and Black.
His hiring signified a commitment to stability, continuity, and of course, excellence. The organization hopes to be imbued with some experience and measure. What Carroll can bring is a long-term framework to maintain that stability and any potential success when he is gone.
Sports Illustrated senior writer Albert Breer recently spoke of the Raiders' vision for Carroll and beyond, likening it to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under Bruce Arians.
"If you're going to go somewhere, you ought to have somebody in place who can replace you," Breer said. "[Who] Eventually will be the guy two, three, four years from now, whenever it is, you hope you establish soemthing that's strong enough where then you can hand the baton to somebody who is ready to carry it on. We'll see as he puts together his staff who that might be. I think Robert Saleh would have been an interesting name if he hadn't taken the Niners job. I think part of the Raiders' thinking interviewing Saleh is maybe f they did hire Carroll he would come in as the coordinator. That obviously isn't happening but I would look for some names from Pete's background to be involved and guys who can potentially succeed him as head coach with the Raiders.
" ... One example of having done that effectively is in Tampa. Where Bruce Arians had Todd Bowles and Byron Leftwich in his staff. He had those two guys as guys that he said 'Hey, look: I'm an older coach I'm not gonna be here forever, here are a couple guys who could eventually wind up replacing me.' That did wind up happening. Todd Bowles has won consecutive division titles in the two years since Bruce Arians has left Tampa. So they hope they can set up the same sort of thing with Pete Carroll."
As Breer pointed out, Raiders GM John Spytek was part of that original transition in Tampa Bay, and he brings expertise in that area for the future. Big advantage. That being said, it would be journalistic malfeasance to not acknowledge that the Raiders are in a far tougher division than the one Bowles inherited in the NFC South.
Kansas City is the toast of the NFL, a perennial Super Bowl contender; the Los Angeles Chargers are only going to get better under Jim Harbaugh, and they made the playoffs in Year 1; lastly, the Denver Broncos have a young franchise quarterback in Bo Nix and experienced Super Bowl-winning head coach in Sean Payton.
