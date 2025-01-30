NFL Legend Agrees with Raiders Fans on Refs' Bias for Rival Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders had their share of horrible officiating in the National Football League over the years. In recent years, we have seen how officiating has impacted their games against their AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. Raider Nation has felt the impact of refs making favorable calls for the Chiefs and many fans around the league are saying it is rigged.
One NFL Hall of Fame agrees with Raider Nation and the rest of the fans that say the NFL refs call the games that the Chiefs are playing differently.
"Because of what has been going on with the officiating with the Chiefs, yes most people would say that would be, those are two plays that could have made a difference in the game," said Bills Hall of Famer Andre Reed on The Jim Rome Show. "The bottom line is that you just got to go out there and not play against the refs. But you kind of are to a certain point. And a lot of Chiefs fans will tell me I do not know what I am talking about but that might be the case."
"But when you are going to Kansas City, you gotta beat a lot of people. You gotta beat the team, you gotta beat the fans, you gotta beat the refs, you gotta beat Taylor Swift, you gotta beat everybody. And if you go out there and throw that out the window, go out there and play football and beat Kansas City at their own game and beat them, that all is not going to be said. And we did not do that.
Again a lot of questions need to be answered this offseason in Buffalo about what they are going to do. Coaching player-wise. The fans are still going to be there ... Buffalo is not going nowhere."
The Raiders were on the wrong side of a call late in the game against the Chiefs last season. The Raiders snapped the ball that ended up in the hands of the Chiefs. One ref signaled a false start and after discussion on the field, the refs said it was an illegal formation and live ball penalty, giving the Chiefs the ball and ending the game.
