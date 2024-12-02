The NFL Needs to Do Something About Bad Officiating
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a brutal loss on Black Friday to their divisional rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. But the talk has been the officiating on the last play that ended the Raiders chance of winning.
The Raiders snapped the ball and quarterback Aidan O'Connell was not ready. The ball went to the ground and the Chiefs recovered. But before that, one official blew the play dead and signaled a false start. After the refs got together, they called an illegal shift on the Raiders and gave the Chiefs the ball.
The officiating has been inconsistent all season, but fans have taken notice that the Chiefs have seemingly been getting calls in their favor throughout the season. The question is what the NFL is doing to correct the problem?
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about NFL officiating on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"To me this is nonsensical," said Carpenter. "It just does not make sense ... I think these guys are guilty of terrible officiating. But I would not call it cheating ... He [the ref] goes, it is very bad officiating ... He said, we do not like this as refs, we do not like it at all. I said you guys do not have to face the media, you guys get away Scott free ... He goes, I am telling you right now this is what he said, I have no problem if we had to face the media. He goes I think it would be beneficial for us. But if you think we all, remember he is a college ref ... He goes, if you think we are all happy with it, he goes you are wrong. He goes we would not have a problem with guys getting suspended and guys being held out of games."
"He goes, the fans need to be able to trust us. If we screw up, we screw up ... You cannot have a ref blowing a whistle signaling a false start then oops, we are going to change to an illegal shift and oh by the way the Chiefs are going to deny ... When it is repeatedly after one team consistently and benefiting the Chiefs, this is a bad look for the NFL. If Roger Goodell does not come out and start publicly fining, why cannot they be fined?"
