Raiders Re-Sign Phillips, Add 3 More FAs

by Tom LaMarre

The Las Vegas Raiders remained busy, announcing that they have re-signed linebacker Justin Phillips, signed free agent tackle Sam Young and signed undrafted free agent tackle Kamaal Seymour.

In addition, the Raiders reportedly have signed free agent running back Devontae Booker, pending a physical.

The 6-foot, 224-pound Phillips played in four games for the Raiders last season, mostly on special teams, and recorded three tackles. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State by the Dallas Cowboys last season, but was released and signed with the Raiders.

Phillips appeared in 42 games over four seasons at Oklahoma State, making 221 tackles, including 146 unassisted and 23 for losses. He had 6.5 sacks, returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns, had six passes breakups and six forced fumbles. He was the Cowboys’ most valuable player as a senior, when he earned All-Big 12 Conference honors.

The 6-8, 302-pound Young is entering his 12th NFL season and played last season with the San Francisco 49ers after also spending time with the Miami Dolphins (2016-18), Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-15), Buffalo Bills (2011-13) and the Dallas Cowboys (2010).

Young was selected by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. He was a four-year starter for the Fighting Irish.

The 6-6, 319-pound Seymour made 41 starts in his 46 games over four seasons at Rutgers and was as a senior received the David Bender Trophy as the Scarlet Knights’ best offensive lineman.

The 5-11, 219-pound Booker was drafted in the fourth round (No. 136 overall) by the Denver Broncos out of Utah in 2016. In four seasons with the Broncos, Booker rushed for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns, while catching 105 passes for 872 yards and a touchdown. He added 622 yards on kickoff and punt returns.

Booker rushed for 793 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first season at American River Junior College in Sacramento, and 1,472 yards and 15 touchdowns the next year before transferring to Utah.

For the Utes, he rushed for 1,512 yards and 10 touchdowns in addition to catching 43 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns as a junior, then as a senior rushed for 1,261 yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding 37 yards for 316 yards without a score.