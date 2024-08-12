Raiders Could Name Starting Quarterback After Next Preseason Game
Arguably, the most pressing question for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason has been who will win the starting quarterback position between second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell and newly added veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II.
O’Connell showed promise last season as a rookie quarterback who was not given much to work with. Minshew has years of respectable play around the National Football League and has proven he can be an asset on any team he plays for.
Both quarterbacks have competed hard this offseason while learning a brand new offensive scheme on an offense with many new pieces. After having their fair share of individual struggles while battling against one of the best defenses in the league daily during training camp, O’Connell, Minshew, and the Raiders offense finally competed against another team’s defense for the first time.
O’Connell led a strong drive nearly the length of the field before settling for a field goal in his only drive of the game. He hit passes on almost every level of the Minnesota Vikings' defense, showing a comfortability that was not there last season.
Minshew played many more plays than O’Connell but only passed the ball a few more times. Minshew would, however, prove that the Raiders’ coaching staff certainly have a difficult decision to make, as he completed throws O’Connell has not shown the ability to be able to make, including a few throws on the run, after extending the play.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said the time to decide on the team’s starter could come as soon as the next preseason game.
“Just like I said last night, Aidan had nine attempts there. Gardner had 12,” Pierce said. “Obviously, you like the numbers to be equal, but they weren't. But I thought both guys were efficient. I thought there were some opportunities that Minshew made down the field that were really good.
“But I thought both quarterbacks – obviously when it's a clean pocket, man, you can see what this offense could be with both guys. But I thought they really did a good job of the operations. We did have one delay of game with Gardner that we need to clean up. But I thought Aidan did a really good job from being backed up down in the red zone and Gardner in the two-minute drill. Everything we wanted to get out of preseason one, we got."
