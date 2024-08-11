Raiders' Defense Gave Glimpses of What Is to Come
After returning nearly every starter from last season’s defense, the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason was filled with speculation about how good their defense would be this upcoming season.
This was especially the case after adding veteran defensive lineman Christian Wilkins to a defensive unit in its third year under Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. The talk surrounding the Raiders' defense grew after the unit had a productive training camp.
Still, offseason predictions and training camp practices against their offense only reveal so much. While preseason games against a different team do not give much of an idea of what to expect from a team in the regular season, some things can undoubtedly be figured out from a few plays in an exhibition game.
The Raiders' defense played well overall on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. The Vikings gave the unit a stiffer test than they face daily in practice. However, this also gave insight into how the defense would look during games where its defensive line was not overly dominant, which may have provided more value to the team’s long-term growth this season.
While the Raiders' defense did not register any sacks against the Vikings, the starting unit regularly got pressure on the quarterback. One of those times led to the unit's lone turnover, an interception by defensive back Jack Jones. The Raiders' defense only allowed the Vikings’ offense to convert on five of 15 third-down attempts. Although it is only the preseason, those two things are major factors for the Raiders defense.
Success can be measured by many factors. This works to the Raiders' defense’s advantage, as success may not always equal multiple turnovers or low-scoring games. If the Raiders’ defense is able to consistently get enough pressure on the quarterback to force turnovers, as well as get off the field on third downs, that may be all the success they need on any given week in a league where things rarely go as planned during a game.
While the Raiders’ defense is expected to be one of the best in the league, there are more ways than one for them to reach that goal. The Raiders’ first preseason game showed that the Raiders’ defense is talented enough to win in multiple ways.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.