Raiders Make 4 Free Agent Signings Official

by Tom LaMarre

Continuing their busy offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders made official the signing of four more undrafted free agents and in corresponding moves, announced the release of six players.

The Raiders made official the signings of tight end Nick Bowers (pictured), cornerback Madre Harper, longsnapper Liam McCullough and linebacker Javin White, which were reported by media outlets last week.

At the same time, the Raiders released quarterback DeShone Kizer, tight end Paul Butler, linebacker Te’von Coney, defensive end Kendall Donnerson, offensive lineman Kyle Kalis and linebacker Quentin Poling.

Kizer, who was active for several games last season as a backup to quarterback Derek Carr, became expendable when the Raiders signed free agent Marcus Mariota, who was the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans before being replaced by Ryan Tannehill in the sixth game last season.

The 6-4, 265-pound Bowers was plagued by injuries during his career at Penn State, missing one full season. He is known as a strong blocker and caught 10 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns as a senior.

The 6-3, 205-pound White, who was defensive captain for the UNLV, could play linebacker or safety for the Raiders after making 79 tackles, 8.5 tackles for losses and three interceptions as a senior for the Rebels. He played at McClymonds High in Oakland.

The 6-2, 237-pound McCullough made 577 consecutive good snaps on kicks in 54 games over four seasons at Ohio State. He was a finalist for the 2019 Patrick Mannelly Award, which goes annually to the top long snapper in the nation, and played in the 2019 U.S. Army All-America game.

The 6-2, 190-pound Harper played two seasons at Oklahoma State before being suspended and later dismissed from the team by the Cowboys for an unspecified violation of team rules, and finished his career at Southern Illinois.

Harper recorded a total of 88 tackles, 18 pass breakups and two interceptions in his two seasons at Southern Illinois, and received Honorable Mention on the All-Missouri Valley Conference team as a senior.

The Raiders have added 14 rookies through the NFL Draft and free agency, and have filled out their 90-man roster.