Raiders Need DE Tyree Wilson to Shine with Numerous Starters Out
Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce announced Friday that the team will be without numerous starters against the Cleveland Browns.
The most critical of the Raiders' starters that are missing are on the defensive side of the ball. Injuries have riddled the Raiders' defense, forcing them to depend on a few players they have developed over the past few seasons.
One of those players is defensive lineman Tyree Wilson, who the Raiders drafted with the seventh-overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft. After gradually coming along last season, Wilson was expected to take another step in his development this season.
With veteran defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce out for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, the Raiders will need Wilson to step up. Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham said he wants to see more physicality from Wilson.
"Next step, what you're looking for from a defensive end is physicality, just physicality,” Graham said. “And then from there, again, if you're wrong, be physical. Be physical. Then really, defensive linemen, for me, when I talk to those guys, is: are your eyes right?”
Graham noted the importance of Wilson and the other edge rushers being knowledgeable about what the other team is doing and who they are lining up against. Then, make the appropriate play.
“So, get your eyes in the right place, so you can read your keys,” Graham said. “Because in this league right now, just like in college, how they're blocking the edge players to say, 'Okay, the guy I'm lined up across from me is going to single block me.' I mean, how often does that happen in the game?
“A lot of times, it's veer-release. It's, 'Okay, here comes the tight end, he's motioning over, they're crack blocking you.' Veer release, they're flashing somebody back behind for you. So, if their eyes are in the wrong place, and a lot of younger players, their eyes can get a little out of whack sometimes. That's the biggest focus right there for me talking to a young player."
Graham believes Wilson has improved in both areas and says the improvement has come because Wilson has received more repetitions. Graham noted the importance of eye placement for every player but especially defensive linemen.
"Absolutely, that comes from repetition,” Graham said. “That comes from repetition. Get your eyes in the right place, make sure your hands are in front of your eyes. I say this, I do have this saying down, because I say it to my players, 'You gain precision through vision.' So, if your eyes in the right place, you'll be more precise with your hands. So, that's a big focal point for us. It's always been one for me, being a past D-line coach, so that's big for me."
