RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Raiders Still Haven't Decided on Allegiant Stadium Capacity

Darin Alexander Baydoun

As the season approaches, the Las Vegas Raiders have yet to announce if fans will be allowed into their games or not.

Back at the beginning of July, we reported on Raider Maven that the NFL would be left up to each team to determine the capacity limit at their stadiums this season. Several organizations have already taken measures to reduce their capacity and refund season ticket holders for canceled season tickets. The Jacksonville Jaguars, for example, have said that their stadium will be able to hold 25% of its standard capacity this season, which would be around 17,000.

On the other hand, the Las Vegas Raiders have so far not decided on their seating capacity this season. That was confirmed when a Raiders official told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that no decisions had been made regarding fan attendance. There are likely multiple reasons why owner Mark Davis and the Raiders haven't made an official decision. A big one potentially being that since the team already sold $478 million in personal seating licenses for Allegiant Stadium as well as sold-out ticket sales, the refunds they would have to pay would likely be massive.

It should also be noted that Davis the lone no vote when the NFL's owners voted to block off the first eight rows at stadiums this season so that fans and players couldn't spread COVID-19 to each other. He said that he couldn't imagine telling one fan they couldn't go to games they bought tickets to attend.

At the end of the day, though, the decision may be taken out of the Raiders' hands, as currently, Nevada's state allows for professional sports to take place only in venues with no fans present. As of now, however, Allegiant Stadium still plans to go forward with hosting a Garth Brooks concert on August 22, for which 65,000 tickets have been sold for as its first-ever event.

That'll be about a month before the Raiders home opener on September 21. So, at the very least, if the team wants to continue to wait, they could use the concert as a litmus test to help them decide on how many fans they should allow, if the show goes that is. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reliving Raiders Fond Training Camp Memories

As training camp prepares to begin for the Las Vegas Raiders, we reflect and relive some of the fondest memories of training camps past.

Tom LaMarre

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Key Undrafted Free Agents on Raiders Radar

Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden have struck gold for the Raiders with undrafted free agents, and here is a list to watch in 2020.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Raiders Top-Five 2020 Opponents by Position: Tight End

With training camp set to open, we preview the top-five players at every position the Raiders will face in 2020. Today we look at tight ends.

Jairo Alvarado

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Part II: Public’s Underestimation

Because Al Davis cast such a long shadow over the NFL and the Raiders, Mark Davis has been underestimated.

Hikaru Kudo

Disrespect of Derek Carr Borders on Ridiculous

Pundits continue to pile on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, setting themselves up to look foolish when 2020 concludes.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

What it Means to be a Raider Podcast: Jerry Robinson

The most passionate fan base in all of the sports is the NFL Raiders. In a series of podcasts, we investigate, What it Means to be a Raider?

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode VII

Each week we are joined by Matt Hladik from the Spun to travel around the world of the NFL talking about the Raiders first and the rest of the league.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

NFL Stars Call out the League Via Twitter

Numerous NFL stars took to Twitter over the weekend to take on the NFL for what they believe is a lack of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Part I: Different from Al

Today we begin a new series taking an in-depth look at Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Hikaru Kudo

Safety Erik Harris Stepped Up for Raiders in 2019

Safety Erik Harris stepped up for the Raiders in 2019 and is poised to be even better in 2020.

Tom LaMarre