Raiders Still Haven't Decided on Allegiant Stadium Capacity

As the season approaches, the Las Vegas Raiders have yet to announce if fans will be allowed into their games or not.

Back at the beginning of July, we reported on Raider Maven that the NFL would be left up to each team to determine the capacity limit at their stadiums this season. Several organizations have already taken measures to reduce their capacity and refund season ticket holders for canceled season tickets. The Jacksonville Jaguars, for example, have said that their stadium will be able to hold 25% of its standard capacity this season, which would be around 17,000.

On the other hand, the Las Vegas Raiders have so far not decided on their seating capacity this season. That was confirmed when a Raiders official told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that no decisions had been made regarding fan attendance. There are likely multiple reasons why owner Mark Davis and the Raiders haven't made an official decision. A big one potentially being that since the team already sold $478 million in personal seating licenses for Allegiant Stadium as well as sold-out ticket sales, the refunds they would have to pay would likely be massive.

It should also be noted that Davis the lone no vote when the NFL's owners voted to block off the first eight rows at stadiums this season so that fans and players couldn't spread COVID-19 to each other. He said that he couldn't imagine telling one fan they couldn't go to games they bought tickets to attend.

At the end of the day, though, the decision may be taken out of the Raiders' hands, as currently, Nevada's state allows for professional sports to take place only in venues with no fans present. As of now, however, Allegiant Stadium still plans to go forward with hosting a Garth Brooks concert on August 22, for which 65,000 tickets have been sold for as its first-ever event.

That'll be about a month before the Raiders home opener on September 21. So, at the very least, if the team wants to continue to wait, they could use the concert as a litmus test to help them decide on how many fans they should allow, if the show goes that is.

