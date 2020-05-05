Raiders, NFL Won't Play Outside U.S. in 2020

by Tom LaMarre

The Oakland Raiders played games outside the United States in each of the last three seasons and could possibly have done it again this season, but the NFL announced on Monday that four games scheduled for Mexico City and London during the 2020 season will be played in the United States because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL’s schedule for this season will be announced later this week.

“After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK,” said Christopher Halpin, NFL Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer.

“We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season.”

The NFL was scheduled to play four games in London in 2020, two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pictured last season) and two at Wembley Stadium. There was another game scheduled for Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

The Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins had been announced as the home teams for four of the overseas games this season, with the other one to be announced, but there probably was only an outside chance the Raiders would be one of the visiting teams because they have played overseas in the last three seasons.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots routed the Raiders, 33-8, at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City three years ago, the Seattle Seahawks trounced the Raiders, 27-3, at Wembley Stadium in London in 2018, and the Raiders slipped past the Chicago Bears, 24-21, last season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season.

More pressing for the Raiders, now in Las Vegas, is that they still don’t know for sure whether or not spectators will be in allowed at brand-new Allegiant Stadium this season.