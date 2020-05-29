TE Butler Signs With Raiders for 3rd Time

by Tom LaMarre

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have re-signed tight end Paul Butler and placed tight end Nick O’Leary, who was signed as a free agent earlier this off-season, on the reserve/non-football injury list.

The 6-6, 250-pound Butler was signed by the Raiders as a free agent out of California (Pa.) in 2018 and also spent time with the Silver and Black last season after being with the Detroit Lions.

The 27-year-old Butler has never appeared in an NFL regular season game.

A native of Dubois, Pa., Butler appeared in 33 games over four seasons (2013-16) at California, making 32 receptions for 381 yards and five touchdowns, He was selected

first-team All-PSAC West as a senior in 2016.

The 6-3, 252-pound O’Leary, grandson of golf great Jack Nicklaus, was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round (No. 194) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida State, where he was a consensus All-American as a senior.

O’Leary, 28, played three seasons with the Bills, parts of two with the Miami Dolphins and the end of last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In five NFL seasons, he started 24 of the 59 games in which he played, catching 53 passes for 668 yards and four touchdowns.

His injury was not reported.