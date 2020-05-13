RaiderMaven
Raiders Reportedly Add FA Amukamara

Cornerback Prince Amukamara has made 444 total tackles and 10 pass interceptions in his nine-year NFL career.USA TODAY Sports photo

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly have added another piece to their secondary by agreeing to terms with cornerback Prince Amukamara, according to the NFL Network and other media outlets.

Previously, the Raiders drafted cornerbacks Damon Arnette (first round) and Amik Robertson (fourth round), and signed free agent safetys Damarious Randall and Jeff Heath.

The 6-foot, 206-pound Amukamara, a nine-year NFL veteran, played the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears before being released in February.

In three years as a starter for the Bears, Amukamara made 162 tackles, including 141 solo, broke up 19 passes and had three interceptions, one that he returned 49 yards for a touchdown.

The 30-year-old Amukamara was drafted by the New York Giants with the 19th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Nebraska, where he was a consensus All-American and Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

Amukama was the No. 3 cornerback as a rookie for the Giants, who beat the New England Patriots, 21-17, in Super Bowl XLVI.

After five seasons with the Giants, the last four as a starter, Amukamara signed as a free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016 and moved on to the Bears the following season.

In his nine NFL seasons, Amukamara has made 444 tackles, including 384 solo, has broken up 80 passes and made 10 interceptions, including the one he returned for a touchdown. He has also forced six fumbles and recovered three.

