Raiders Reportedly Release LB Moncrief

Linebacker Derrick Moncrief had 73 tackles, four sacks and three interceptions last season for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Las Vegas Raiders released linebacker Derrick Moncrief, who was signed to a reserve/future contract by the team in January, according to multiple media reports on Monday.

The 6-2, 220-pound Moncrief became expendable when the Raiders signed two other free agent linebackers, Corey Littleton, who played for the Los Angeles Rams the last four seasons and was a 2018 Pro Bowl selection, and Nick Kwiatkoski, who was with the Chicago Bears for the last three years.

The Raiders also selected linebacker Tanner Muse of Clemson in the third round (100th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft late last month.

The 26-year-old Moncrief was undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2017 and played the last three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League, where he made 73 tackles, four sacks and three interceptions last season and was selected to the All-CFL team.

Moncrief also played at Mississippi Gulf Coast College and Auburn earlier in his college career.

