Raiders' Road Game Against the Chiefs Will be Another Holiday Special
Arguably, the best game the Las Vegas Raiders played last season was their road victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. The Raiders played so well that Chiefs coach Andy Reid credited the Chiefs' Christmas Day loss to the Silver and Black as the loss that propelled them to another Super Bowl win.
The National Football League recently released each team’s schedule. While the Raiders and Chiefs don’t face off on Christmas Day this year, they play each other on Black Friday, marking the only NFL game that day.
For a second season in a row, the Raiders will face the Chiefs on the road during the holidays, giving the entire country a chance to witness what should be an intense battle between the Super Bowl champions and an improved Raiders team. It will also be the second straight year the two teams will play each other twice in about a month.
The Chiefs have dominated the AFC West over the last eight seasons. As the Raiders look to give the Chiefs a run for their money within the division, their matchups against the Chiefs are a good measuring stick for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders pulled off a shocking upset last season when the two teams played at Arrowhead Stadium. Las Vegas beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs by scoring two defensive touchdowns without completing a pass after the first quarter. While beating the Chiefs in a similar fashion this time around is unlikely, one thing is sure: the game will be another entertaining matchup between the two teams.
The Raiders will field a significantly different roster than they did last season. After last season’s road upset of the Chiefs and an improved roster, another Raiders’ road victory over the Chiefs cannot be ruled out.
The Raiders have the chance to compete for a playoff spot this season. Their matchups against the Chiefs will go a long way in determining whether or not that happens.
Unlike last season, the Raiders and Chiefs will face off relatively early. An exciting Black Friday game between the two teams will prove how much the Raiders have improved this offseason.
