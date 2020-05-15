RaiderMaven
Allegiant Stadium Opener Set for Aug. 27

Tom LaMarre

The Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to play their first game at brand-new Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 27 against the Arizona Cardinals in the third of four preseason games, Vincent Bonsignore the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Friday.

A week later, the Raiders will face the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason finale at Allegiant on Sept. 3.

“We can’t wait to play in Allegiant Stadium,” Raiders Coach Jon Gruden has said. “ … It’s the best stadium, we’re gonna have the best fans and we’re in the process of putting together a heck of a football team.”

The Review-Journal also reported that the Raiders will play their first game with Las Vegas in front of their name in the preseason opener on the road against the Seattle Seahawks at CentruryLink Stadium on Aug. 13.

A week later, the Raiders are scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 21 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The regular-season NFL schedule announced recently has the Raiders opening their home slate at Allegiant Stadium against the quarterback Drew Brees New Orleans Saints in Week 2 on Sept. 21 in ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

The Raiders’ other 2020 home games at Allegiant are set for Oct. 4 against the Buffalo Bills, against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 25, against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 15, against Patrick Mahones and the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 22, against Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 13, against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 17 (Thursday night) and against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 27.

Of course all this is dependant upon what happens with the Coronavirus pandemic, and even if the Raiders do play these games, there is no guarantee their will be fans in Allegiant Stadium.

The NFL has yet to allow any of its 32 teams to reopen their training facilities, and has said it will not do so until every team is allowed to do so under local guidelines.

