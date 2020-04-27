Raiders Add 7th Undrafted FA, CB Harper

by Tom LaMarre

The Las Vegas Raiders signed a seventh undrafted free agent, cornerback Madre Harper of Southern Illinois, making it seven more players they have added to the roster after picking seven in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Harper’s signing was announced by the Southern Illinois football program.

The 6-2, 190-pound Harper played two seasons at Oklahoma State before being suspended and later dismissed from the team by the Cowboys for an unspecified violation of team rules.

Moving on, Harper recorded a total of 88 tackles, 18 pass breakups and two interceptions in his two seasons at Southern Illinois, and was received Honorable Mention on the All-Missouri Valley Conference team as a senior.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com gave this pre-draft rundown of Harper: “In the evaluation of Harper, the plus column is filled with physical traits and descriptions of athletic explosiveness. The minus column is populated with all things related to technique, instincts and overall coverage savvy. The bottom line is that Harper has outstanding size and speed to go along with rare length as a cornerback. He will need to be enrolled in ‘Technique 101’ in order to learn fundamentals and work on the nuances of the position. He has a chance to become an early practice squad candidate.”

Earlier, the Raiders signed these undrafted free agents: linebacker Javin White of hometown UNLV, wide receiver Saiosi Mariner and kicker Dominik Eberle of Utah State, long snapper Liam McCullough of Ohio State, tight end Nick Bowers of Penn State and defensive lineman Mike Panasiuk of Michigan State.

In the draft, the Silver and Black picked wide receiver Henry Ruggs of Alabama and cornerback Damon Arnette of Ohio State in the first round, running back Lynn Bowden Jr. of Kentucky, wide receiver Bryan Edwards of South Carolina and linebacker Tanner Muse of Clemson in round three, and guard John Simpson of Clemson and cornerback Amik Robertson of Louisiana Tech in the fourth round.

The Raiders, who are over the 90-man roster limit and must release or trade some player, had no picks in the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.