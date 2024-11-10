Raiders Star Speaks on Motivation, Second Half of Season
One of the players that has played well this season on the offensive side of the ball for the Las Vegas Raiders has been running back Alexander Mattison.
The Raiders signed Mattison as a free agent this offseason. For the Raiders, Mattison's signing was an important and underrated move for the team.
Mattison signed with the Raiders to be the backup running back. But with the offensive struggles and an injury to starting running back Zamir White, Mattison has stepped in and stepped up for the Silver and Black.
Mattison leads the Raiders in rushing yards.
"It is one thing to need motivation to play this game," said Raiders running back Alexander Mattison on "Up and Adams." "But when you can be self-motivated, that is what will continue to bring about growth. Bring about the love of the process and everything that you need to turn a season around. So, for us, that is what we are hanging on to. Every man you are in this for a reason. We took a long look in the mirror when it came down to what we needed to do. Of course, as you see some changes have been made. But you know, we took this opportunity going into this bye week to tell everybody to go home take time with their family, and understand what is your why. Look in the mirror. And when you come back, be the best version of yourself. Because that is what we need going forward, to turn this thing around and we have that. We have a great locker room. We have a great group of guys and, a great coaching staff. Overall, a great organization. We just are not putting it together and showing it with our record."
Raiders have now made Scott Turner their offensive coordinator.
"I am excited. He [Scott Turner] was on staff in Minnesota when I was there. Me and Ameer [Abdullah] were there at the same time with Scott. Just being you know, a full circle moment, where he has this opportunity ahead of him. Of course, his dad [Norv Turner] is a legend in the game. That is amazing for him to have that. But he has called plays in this league before, and I am excited for what he has to offer and his mentality."
