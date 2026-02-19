Raiders Should Look to This Familiar Face in Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders' roster has several of the most glaring holes of any roster in the National Football League. This must be remembered when they begin making moves soon.

Raiders' Gap

The Raiders have gradually lost talent at some of the most critical positions on the field. This season, it finally caught up to them, as injuries and lack of depth caught up to Las Vegas at several position groups. This was notably the case at cornerback.

Matt Bowen of ESPN believes the Raiders would be a good landing spot for veteran cornerback Jaylen Watson of the Kansas City Chiefs. Watson would be a solid addition for a group of cornerbacks that is one of the worst in the league and could lose one its best players.

"Watson, who had 64 tackles with the Chiefs in 2025, is scheme-versatile, and the Raiders could land one of the top corners in free agency with this move to upgrade the perimeter of their defense. He has the length to challenge in press and the route awareness to play top-down on the ball in zone," Bowen said.

The Raiders' rebuild will center on their offense. However, its defense struggled mightily this season as well. An improved offense should help the defense, but Las Vegas' front office must improve its roster. Las Vegas' issues are largely related to a lack of talent. They have the resources to fix that.

Las Vegas drafted Darien Porter last offseason, who showed promise. The Raiders are likely to draft another cornerback this offseason. However, they must address the position with proven experience and add several players to the position group. They cannot afford to gloss over the position group.

Las Vegas has needed to address the cornerback position more effectively for several offseasons. Now is the time for them to do so, finally.

Upon being introduced as the Raiders' next head coach, Kubiak took a stoic approach to the Raiders' situation. Kubiak noted that regardless of where the Raiders are roster-wise, preparation will be the same. It is a wise approach, but Kubiak and the Raiders' front office still must add talent.

"Whether it's a rebuild, whether you're on a returning roster with Super Bowl aspirations, to me, the work doesn't change, preparation doesn't change. Every team next year is going to start off undefeated at 0-0, so to me it doesn't change much,” Kubiak said.

“Obviously, it's what you identify your team needs in the offseason, player acquisition wise, and then once April 15 starts, we're all on the same plane."

