Raiders Draft Versatile RB Bowden

by Tom LaMarre

General Manager Mike Mayock and Coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders sat on their hands for the first three and a half hours on day two of the NFL Draft on Friday night without a pick in the second round, but then were very busy the rest of the night.

The Raiders selected versatile running back Lynn Bowden Jr. of Kentucky with the 80th overall pick and the first of their three selections in the third round, followed one choice later by wide receiver Brian Edwards of South Carolina.

Then they traded the 91st overall pick to the New England Patriots for a later third-round draft choice (No. 100) and a fourth-round pick (No. 121).

With pick No. 100, the Raiders went back to Clemson for linebacker Tanner Muse after striking it rich with defensive end Clelin Ferrell, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow of the Tigers in last year’s draft.

“To me, three picks in the third is like stealing,” Mayock said before the draft. “If we're doing our job the right way, hopefully that’s three more starters. … It all depends on what happens while we're on the clock.”

The 5-11, 204-pound Bowden played running back, wide receiver and quarterback in addition to returning kicks at Kentucky and was selected winner of the 2019 Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in college football.

Bowden finished his senior season with 1,235 yards rushing, including 284 against Louisville, and 11 touchdowns, 330 yards passing and two touchdowns, 200 yards on kickoff returns and caught 30 passes for 348 yards.

The Wildcats went 5-2 in games Bowden started at quarterback, and he was a first team All-Southeastern Conference selection and a consensus All-American.

“He’s very versatile, but wide receiver is where he belongs in the NFL,” said Louis Riddick of ESPN. “He’s able to find holes in the game and then finish off plays with his running ability.

“But when he comes into the game, the other team won’t know if he’s there to play quarterback, slot receiver or running back.”

The 6-3, 215-pound Edwards started all four seasons at South Carolina, making 234 receptions for 3,045 yards and 22 touchdowns, setting school records for career catches and receiving yards.

As a senior, he had 71 receptions for 816 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games before sustaining a knee injury that ended his season, and then he suffered a broken foot working out that prevented him from participating in the NFL Combine.

“He would have been a second-round pick had he been healthy and been able to go through the (Combine) process,” Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network said. “He really gets off the ball and has great ball skills. I think he will be able to compete with Tyrell Williams for a starting spot.”

The 6-2, 230-pound Muse started four seasons at safety for Clemson, but the Raiders seem to think linebacker will be his position for the Silver and Black.

Muse made 237 tackles, including 10.5 for losses, four sacks, 15 passes broken up and seven interceptions, one he returned 64 yards for a touchdown in 59 games for the Tiger. He also returned a fumble 63 yards for a score.

“Muse is a workout warrior and he plays a lot of positions,” Mel Kiper of ESPN said. “He’s a linebacker but he can play safety and he is great on special teams. He’s going to make the team and contribute on special teams.

On the last day of the draft on Saturday, the Raiders have two selections in the fourth round (Nos. 121 and 139), and one in round five (No. 172).

The Raiders drafted wide receiver Henry Ruggs of Alabama with the 12th pick of the first round on Thursday night and followed seven selections later with cornerback Damon Arnette of Ohio State.